District Administration Kupwara bids farewell to SSP Ram Ambarkar

The District Administration Kupwara today organized an impressive function here to bid farewell to outgoing SSP Kupwara, Ram Ambarkar who has been recently transferred from Kupwara district.

The function was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din.

The new SSP Kupwara, Dr GV Sundeep; Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, JD Planning, DIO, DSEO, Tehsildar Kupwara and other officers were present, at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner in his address said that sharing of experience gives addition to knowledge of individuals. He said that the outgoing SSP was a professional person knowing policing in a better way, adding that he holds a good human and people friendly nature which would be remembered for the times to come.

He said that the SSP has always shown better cooperation with the administration in delivering better public services in the district, apart from maintaining law and order.

The Deputy Commissioner also welcomed the new SSP, Dr. G V Sundeep and expressed hope that the efforts shall be continued to mitigate the grievances of the people.

Other speakers including the outgoing SSP, new SSP, ADDC, ADC and senior officers also spoke at the occasion.

The participants shared their best memories with the outgoing SSP in providing coordination to District Administration for good public delivery especially during the Covid-19 and elections.

Later, a Shawl was gifted to the outgoing SSP as a token of love and respect.