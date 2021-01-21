Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:57 PM

District Administration reviews Food Safety measures at Kupwara

UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:57 PM
A meeting of Food Safety & Standard officers was today convened here under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone.

During the meeting, the ADC reviewed the process of availability of essential commodities and price line followed by the department.

He directed the concerned to intensify the market checking in Kupwara, Handwara, Langate, Sogam, Kralpora and other towns of the district and ensure quality standard of food items including packed ones.

He also directed them to ensure submission of periodical reports to the District Administration.

On the occasion, the ADC was informed that Rs.17000 fine has been realised from 17 erring shopkeepers including 07 poultry dealers under Food Safety & Standard Act.

Related News