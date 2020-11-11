District Disaster preparedness reviewed at Budgam

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam Nasir Ahmad Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Disaster Management and preparedness in the district.

On the occasion, the ADC informed that a mock drill cum exhibition will be conducted on Thursday at Degree College Budgam to raise awareness among public about the safety measures that need to be adopted during any calamity.

He said that the aim and objective of mock drill is to test the efficiency of the emergency response plan of the district and to highlight the responsibilities of all stakeholders.

It was given out that there will also be a display of all equipment and machinery used for any rescue operation during any disaster.

During the meeting, the expert team from NDRF presented a detailed powerpoint presentation about the disaster preparedness, safety measures and responsibilities of various line departments.