District Hospital Ganderbal designated as COVID-19 facility

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the government on Thursday designated District Hospital Ganderbal as a dedicated hospital for COVID treatment.

An official said that the J&K Health and Medical Education Department Thursday gave approval to notify five more hospitals as dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

These hospitals included SKIMS Medical College (JVC) Bemina Srinagar, Government Psychiatry Diseases Hospital Jammu, District Hospital Ganderbal, District Hospital Pulwama and Sub-District Hospital Kupwara.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities at District Hospital Ganderbal urged people not to visit the hospital for non- COVID treatment.

“We have admitted COVID-19 patients in hospital and it has been designated as a COVID hospital. We urge people to avoid visiting the hospital for routine check up and non-COVID treatment in such situation,” Medical Superintendent District Hospital GanderbalDr Yasmeen told Greater Kashmir.

She said people still visit the hospital for routine check up which could be dangerous for them as they could contract the virus.

Chief Medical Officer GanderbalDrMehraj Ahmed Sofi told Greater Kashmir that they were preparing for the alternative arrangements as District Hospital Ganderbal had been designated as a COVID hospital.

He said all other facilities for non-COVID treatment were being put at Primary Health VentreKachan.

He urged the people to stay home and don’t visit hospitals unnecessarily and for mild health issues.