District Hospital Udhampur becomes first JK hospital to get NQAS Certification

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has accorded National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to District Hospital Udhampur in recognition of the high standards of quality and performance maintained by the hospital.

The health facility scored an overall rating of 85 percent and met the criteria required for achieving NQAS recognition, read an official handout today.

The External Assessors’ Certification team of MoHFW had examined the facilities and patient amenities in the hospital from 24 to 26 April, 2019 and after thorough deliberations accorded NQAS certification to the hospital.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The hospital under NQAS certification will receive a grant of Rs. 20 lakh at Rs 10000 per bed under this programme. This certification will be valid for a period of three years.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo has congratulated Mission Director National Health Mission Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Director Health Services Jammu, Chief Medical Officer Udhampur, Medical Superintendent DH Udhampur and the concerned staff for achieving the feat.

Also Read | Drivers decide to repair Sopore road

As part of NQAS certification programme, State Government has shortlisted five District Hospitals of Udhampur , Baramulla, Leh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, and Anantnag for the purpose. Among these hospitals DH Udhampur has become the first hospital in the State to get NQAS certification.