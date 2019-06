Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and his brother, Muneer Ahmad Khan who is currently serving as ADGP Law and Order were accorded one-year extension in service by the government on Sunday.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

Both the brothers were reaching superannuation today, June 30.

The central government approved the extension in their services following a communication by the state chief secretary.