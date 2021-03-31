Div Com bids adieu to Addl Com Bhat

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today bade farewell to Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat on his superannuation.

On the occasion, a small and graceful programme was organized by the Divisional Commissioner office where Bhat was appreciated for his dedication and tireless work during his 35 years of service.

Wishing him good luck, Div Com said that the officer shall be always praised for his memorable services at this office.

Bhat during his services has held various prime postings including JD Tourism, ADC Kupwara, Director FCS&CA, MD SRTC, Director Industries and Commerce.

On the occasion Bhat according to a statement said “I contributed in implementation of tourism policy during my tenure as Director Industries and Commerce department and purchase of electric buses under FAME India-1 during my posting as MD J&K State Road Transport Corporation.”

Additional Commissioner, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, AC Central, Aziz Ahmad also praised Bhat for his sense of responsibility, honesty and dedication.