Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Monday bid farewell to his Principal Private Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Khanday on his superannuation.

On this occasion, a small gathering programme was organized by the Divisional Commissioner office where Khanday was appreciated for his dedication and tireless work during his tenure. Wishing him good luck, the officials praised Khanday for his sense of responsibility, honesty and dedication.