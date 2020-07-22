Div Com chairs NHIDCL meet

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole Wednesday chaired a meeting of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited,( NHIDCL) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, to review the process of alignment and project details of Z-Morh and Zojila Tunnels including their approach roads on NH-1 Srinagar-Leh Section, here.

Executive Director, NHIDCL, AnandPahal, gave a detailed Power Point Presentation (PPP) of Z-Morh tunnel, Zojila tunnel, lane by-pass Donipawa-Ashajipora-Alstop connecting NH-244 and NH-44, Baramulla-Gulmarg road, Vailoo-Donipawa road and other projects. The meeting was informed that the scheduled date of completion of 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, approach roads and bridges including two major bridges and one minor bridge would be December 21, 2023.

It was further informed that 14.083 km long Zojila tunnel is constructed to facilitate all weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. The meeting also deliberated over various other projects to be taken up by NHIDCL.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Executive Director, NHIDCL, AnandPahal, General Manager Project, Praveen Ahlawal, General Manager, ShriAmarnath Shrine Board, Shiban JeeKaml, Addl CEO, SASB, Anopsoni, Conservator of Forests, Zubair Ahmad, CE, R&B, Showkat Ahmad and other officers. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner Kargil and Station Commandant, Sonmarg participated through video conference.