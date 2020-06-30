Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 10:51 PM

Div Com chairs weekly COVId19 meet

UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 10:51 PM
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired the weekly meeting to review the situation in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic in Kashmir.

The meeting discussed present status of the cases along with recovery and mortality rate, besides measures undertaken for enhancing testing mechanism.

Pole was appraised that healthcare and testing facilities have been ramped up and adequate arrangements were being taken to deal with the situation.

He directed achieving sampling targets in red and non-red zones. He asked the concerned to ensure 100 percent COVId19 testing of pregnant women across the Valley.

The Divisional Commissioner also exhorted to give focused attention on high risk population including co-morbid patients. He stressed for giving thrust on IEC campaign to aware people about preventive measures to be taken in fighting the pandemic.

While taking serious note of violating the guidelines and SOPs, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to deal strictly with violators and impose fine on them.

