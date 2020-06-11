Div Com chalks out future strategy on COVID19

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole today convened a meeting of officers regarding evolving of COVID-19 situation and discussing future strategies.

The Div Com directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to prioritise the sampling and testing of people with co-morbidities, old aged and pregnant ladies and asked them that since the scenario of Covid has changed and has entered into a new phase following return of travellers and relaxation in restrictions therefore we should evolve with effective mechanism for coming few months.

The meeting discussed change in circumstances due spike in covid cases and framing of timeline for covid management for next four months and restore march 2020 situation besides simultaneously resuming regular departmental activities.

The Div Com said that the covid management can broadly be divided into 4 tiers one at Village level, second at Block level thirdly district level and last at divisional level, the officials involved in all the four tiers shall have effective coordination to work for mitigating virus.

Pole said the first three tiers can have meetings on Monday at different time schedules to review works done in the preceding week and share feedback with each other and sought out difficulties in covid management and on Tuesday we can have meeting via video conferencing so that issues related to all the areas are resolved. On prevention of infection spread in hospitals he directed the concerned to conduct a meeting of the Hospital infection control committee once a week and carry out cleanliness and disinfection drive.