Div Com concerned over delay in completion of CUK campus at G'bl

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir PK Pole has stressed for early completion of permanent campus of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Ganderbal.

Pole expressed concern over delay in completion of the construction works while chairing a meeting to review progress of the campus at Tulmulla in Ganderbal.

While campus construction was going on for the past many years, the University has attributed delay in completion of the works to poor quality of land and “flawed construction” by executing agencies.

During the review meeting, it was noted that the inability of varsity administration to construct the permanent structures at allocated site as per the drafted and approved master plan was due to low load bearing capacity of the major chunk of land, transferred by the government to the University.

“Soil testing report and other works by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) were faulty as well,” the University administration informed the meeting, adding that the cases of faulty construction have been already reported for investigation to CVC and CBI.

“The executing agencies including NBCC and NPCC have also failed to adhere to the timelines for construction of pre-engineered buildings and other works allotted to them,” Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir said in the meeting.

At present the CUK is functioning from multiple campuses in Ganderbal including Green Campus (erstwhile College of Physical Education), Tulmulla (allotted site), Nunar Campus (DIET building), Science and Arts Block (Old District Hospital).

“The older structures and buildings at these sites have been renovated. Construction of new structures was taken up by the campus development wing of the University before the class work was started,” the VC informed the meeting. “It was because of the construction and repair works that the University could be made operational.”

The University administration also raised the issue of encroachment of land by certain individuals and sought government action, during the meeting.

The construction of the permanent campus has also hit a roadblock owing to the hiccups faced in executing the approved master plan.