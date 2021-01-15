Div Com, DC Bandipora visit snowbound Gurez, deliver COVID19 vaccines

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole along with Deputy Commissioner BandiporaOwais Ahmad Friday visited snowbound Gurez valley near the Line of Control for a two-day camp to deliver COVID19 vaccine and to have a firsthand appraisal of winter preparedness and snow clearance efforts.

As the first phase of COVID19 vaccinations is starting on Saturday, the officers handed over the vaccines to the concerned health officers to be dispatched to the vaccination centres.

Later, the divisional commissioner conducted a meeting to review the functioning of all the departments of Gurez sub-division and took stock of the snow-clearance operations, winter preparedness, development works, welfare schemes and work culture in the offices.

The divisional commissioner discussed the facilities provided by the Health department and gave directions to the health authorities to airlift pregnant women before their date of delivery as the valley remains cut off from the rest of J&K owing to heavy snowfall.

The meeting discussed arrangements made regarding the roll-out of the vaccine in Gurez valley.

Reviewing winter preparedness, Pole stressed on storing kerosene, petroleum, and rice in abundance for the convenience of the people.