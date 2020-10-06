Div Com directs adequate COVID facilities in remote areas

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday called for establishment of proper COVID19 facilities at Machil, Keran and Tanghdar areas in Kupwara district and Gurez area of Bandipora, which remain cut off from Kashmir during winter.

Pole made these remarks while chairing a weekly COVID review meeting. He directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kupwara and Bandipora to stock sufficient COVID related material including oxygen cylinders, oximeters, testing kits, drugs and other related material in all snow bound area for smooth functioning of health centers during the winter.

He said all the material should be stocked before October 15 at all identified places. Similar directions were given to the DC Anantnag and Shopian to stock up all COVID related facilities and stock related material in all snow bound areas.

He emphasized on facilitating proper heating arrangements and other logistical support at all COVID health centers during winter.

Pole emphasized on improvement in sample collection, testing and contact tracing in all districts and directed concerned to ensure that all symptomatic persons tested negative under RAT shall be subjected to RTPCR testing as well.

Pole took detailed district wise latest trend of positive cases, deaths, cases in home isolation, distribution of medicines, oximeters, referrals, containment zones and contact tracing.

Stressing on proper management of red zones in all districts, he directed all the DCs to ensure timely notification and de-notification of all containment zones. The meeting was attended by all DCs, SSPs, health officers and others.