Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 10:54 PM

Div Com directs for strict implementation of lockdown

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, today directs the District Administration, Anantnag to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and other necessary measures in the district for containment of Covid-19.

The Div Com said this while chairing a meeting convened here to review the measures and mechanism put in place by the district administration Anantnag to contain the spread of covid infection.

The Div Com directed the DC to increase the manpower to strengthen the sample tracking and testing management besides ensure effective management of Covid Care Centres in the district.

He also instructed for including buffer zones in red zones and complete sealing of entry and exit points in all red zones across the district.

The Div Com stressed for undertaking aggressive sampling in the district so that positive Covid cases are identified at the earliest to prevent its further spread.

