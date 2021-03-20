Div Com felicitates outgoing DCs for their services, welcomes new DCs

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday presented a memento to all the outgoing Deputy Commissioners for their services and welcomed the newly-joined DCs at a function held at Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a warm send off was accorded to former DCs including ShahidIqbalChoudhary, ShafqatIqbal, ShowkatAjazBhat, RaghavLangar, GhulamNabiItoo and AnshulGarg.

The divisional commissioner praised the former DCs for the services they rendered during their tenure and welcomed the newly-joined DC Srinagar Muhammad AijazAsad, DC GanderbalKrittikaJyotsna, DC Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin, DC PulwamaBaseer-ul-HaqChoudhary and DC AnantnagPiyushSingla.

Welcoming the new DCs, he expressed hope that they should work with full dedication and ensure prompt public services delivery and speedy developmental work in their districts.

The divisional commissioner also felicitated Additional Commissioner Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat who would superannuate on March 31.