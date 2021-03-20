Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 3:22 AM

Div Com felicitates outgoing DCs for their services, welcomes new DCs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 3:22 AM

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday presented a memento to all the outgoing Deputy Commissioners for their services and welcomed the newly-joined DCs at a function held at Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a warm send off was accorded to former DCs including ShahidIqbalChoudhary, ShafqatIqbal, ShowkatAjazBhat, RaghavLangar, GhulamNabiItoo and AnshulGarg.

Trending News

No headway in appointment of Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar

DC Baramulla promises strict action against COVID-19 SOP violators

Representational Photo

ACB produces chargesheet against former Agriculture deptt officers

The divisional commissioner praised the former DCs for the services they rendered during their tenure and welcomed the newly-joined DC Srinagar Muhammad AijazAsad, DC GanderbalKrittikaJyotsna, DC Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin, DC PulwamaBaseer-ul-HaqChoudhary and DC AnantnagPiyushSingla.

Welcoming the new DCs, he expressed hope that they should work with full dedication and ensure prompt public services delivery and speedy developmental work in their districts.

The divisional commissioner also felicitated Additional Commissioner Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat who would superannuate on March 31.

Related News