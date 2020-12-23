Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:08 PM

Div Com finalizes arrangements at SKICC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:08 PM

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday visited SKICC to take stock of the arrangements put in place for the launch of ‘Sehat’ – a social endeavour for health and tele-medicine scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode on December 26.

The divisional commissioner said 100 hospitals including 10 District Hospitals, 48 SDHs, 24 PHCs, GMCs, SKIMS Soura and two private hospitals had been empanelled to provide health benefits to all beneficiaries under this scheme in Kashmir.

During the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold live interaction with various beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat besides health cards would be provided to the seat beneficiaries on the occasion. The Divisional Commissioner stressed on making fool-proof arrangements at SKICC the main venue and at all Medical Blocks in all districts for the successful launch of the scheme.

