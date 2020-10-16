Div Com finalizes arrangements for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to finalize arrangements for the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi(SAW), starting from today across Kashmir.

He on the occasion stressed on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol and directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC’s) to issue necessary advisory so that people participating in religious gatherings use sanitizers, face masks, personal prayer mats, maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-19 related SOPs strictly to contain the spread of virus. At the outset, the meeting was informed that large gatherings shall be held at Assar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahab Soura, Assar-I-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg, Anantnag and Peth Makhama Beerwah Budgam, while small gatherings shall be held at other Khanqahs and shrines in all districts during the 12- day Urs celebration.

The Div Com directed concerned to ensure devotees enter religious places only after proper temperature check, use of face mask and hand sanitizer at entry points. He said that with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, additional fool-proof sanitation arrangements have to be made at all locations.

Stressing on proper maintenance of sanitation, SMC and ULB authorities were directed to conduct fumigation of Dargah premises twice a day besides, advance deployment of sanitation material, mobile toilets, suckers, septic tanks and additional sweepers are deployed at Hazratbal for daily cleaning of inner and outer premises of Dargah. Calling upon for fool-proof security arrangements to be put in place, the Div Com instructed concerned to install an additional eight number of CCTVs at Dargah Sharief.

The meeting was informed that no night players shall be held this year, while the holy relic shall be displayed outside Dargah Hazratbal only due to Covid-19 situation. He instructed DCs to ensure availability of Masks and Hand sanitizers at all places.

PDD authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, availability of Gen- sets at all locations as backup in case of power breakage, besides installation of high mast lights at all required spots. Similarly PHE department was directed to ensure hassle-free drinking water supply and arrange water tankers during Urs days.

FCS&CA authorities were instructed to ensure timely supply of ration and availability of LPG and essential commodities in these areas.

Calling upon intensified daily market checking, the Div Com directed DCs to constitute district wise joint market checking teams to ensure no sale of sub-standard food items and implementation of government rate list. He instructed concerned to ensure strict action is taken including registering of FIRs against the offenders. Health authorities were directed to deploy a team of doctors and paramedics staff along with ambulances at all religious places.

He said that the facility of RAT testing shall be also established for people volunteering for testing at major locations. Traffic and Transport departments were instructed to ensure proper route plan and facilities for parking of vehicles.