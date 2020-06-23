Div Com for further improving measures to fight COVID19

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday called for further strengthening and improving the measures taken to fight corona pandemic in all districts of Kashmir.

Pole made the remarks while chairing a weekly meeting convened on every Tuesday to review, monitor and evaluate the coronavirus situation in the Valley.

During the meeting it was decided to hold more robust contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and further strengthen and improve health and medical services.

All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir gave firsthand appraisal about the measures undertaken to curb COVID19 in their respective jurisdictions.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on improving target sampling and testing to identify the corona cases.

He instructed for taking requisite steps for ensuring all formalities regarding last rights of COVID19 victims.

The Divisional Commissioner asked all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines during unlock phase to provide better facilities to people.

Regarding online consultations by department of Psychiatry, the meeting was told that 1,000 free consultations were done during last six weeks.