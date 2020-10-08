Div Com inaugurates webinar on anniversary of 2005 earthquake

In connection with 15th anniversary of 2005 earthquake, a webinar on challenges, resilience and mitigation was organized by National Institute of Disaster Management and Institution of Engineers, J&K, in collaboration with divisional administration, Kashmir and Indian Red Cross Society, J&K.

The webinar was inaugurated by Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, who stressed on the need to enforce building codes and implement building bye laws in J&K, not just in urban areas, but also in rural areas.

He emphasised on ensuring that all engineered and non-engineered structures were made earthquake resistant. He impressed upon all the officers and participants to ensure that appropriate measures were taken to make J&K safe.

Aamir Ali, chairman IEI, J&K State Centre, Srinagar welcomed the participants and said 2005 earthquake was the severest earthquake witnessed in J&K, which resulted in massive destruction on both sides of Line of Control.

He said post earthquake, innovative and effective relief and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government to establish institutional mechanism, to deal with disasters.