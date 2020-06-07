Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole today took an extensive tour of various blocks of district Ganderbal to inspect developmental works executed here.

During daylong tour, he inspected various works executed under MGNREGA, 14th FC, convergence plan besides works executed by other departments.

The works he inspected include play field at Chinner Wussan, 75 bedded girls hostel constructed by R&B department at Chinner, augmentation work at Chinner receiving station, 6 class room block at Degree College Kangan, trout fish farm at Mammar, play field at Kullan, Z-Morh Tunnel and Youth Hostel Sonamarg.

BDO Kangan briefed the Div Com that development of play field at Chinner Wussan is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 6 lakh under MGNREGA, executed by RDD block Kangan and the most of developmental work on play field is completed besides the leveling of ground is under process.

Meanwhile, he also visited the Chinner power receiving station which is being augmented to overcome the unusual power cuts in Kangan areas as most of the households are connected through this receiving station.

At Government Degree College Kangan, he inspected under construction block of two floor 6 classrooms, the executive engineer R&B briefed him about the physical and financial progress of the block.

The Div Com emphasised on strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while execution of developmental works like wearing masks at work site, following social distancing and frequent hand washing to meet the challenges arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the Executive Engineer PHE raised the issue of shortage of water supply to the college and suggested that a dedicated water pipe from the filtration plant should be augmented to overcome the portable water shortage in the college.

Div com also visited trout fish farm Mammar Kangan, where he reviewed its functioning. Farm manger informed the Div Com that annual trout production is about 2.5 tons besides 1.5 lakh seed fry is also produced in the farm which is supplied to the registered private fish farms of the district.

During the inspection of ongoing works, the Div Com exhorted upon the officers to engage more labours in these works in order to cope up with the distressed situation among the rural poor labourers and to provide them support for earning their livelihood. He also urged for expediting the pace of work as most of time is already wasted due to lockdown amid COVID-19 epidemic.

Meanwhile the Div Com also visited the under construction Z-Morh Tunnel where and the concerned officers briefed him that about 40% excavation work is completed on 6.5 km long tunnel besides ongoing maintenance work is in full swing.

The commissioning of Z-Morh tunnel will ensure year-long road connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil which currently remains closed for about seven months due to snow.

Later, the Div Com visited the youth Hostel Sonamarg which is designated as Covid Care Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, ACR besides heads of various departments and other concerned officials accompanied the Div Com during the visit.