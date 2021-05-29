Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Covid-19 Testing Facility Centers and took stock of ongoing covid testing. On the occasion the Div Com directed the testing teams to work with more zeal and dedication at the center so that people visiting Center for Covid-19 tests do not face any inconvenience He also directed for ensuring strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs at the Center.

The Div Com also urged them to maintain an inventory of all the tests conducted on a daily basis and ensure its timely submission to the Divisional Covid Control Room. During the visit, the Div Com was accompanied by senior health functionaries and other officers of civil administration.