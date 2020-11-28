Div Com Kashmir inspects Wular Lake conservation works

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole today visited Bandipora and inspected Wular lake conservation works by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA).

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Director WUCMA FarooqGillani and Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed.

The Chief Executive Director WUCMA briefed the Div Com about the progress made in the dredging operations carried out in different sections of the lake during the current year. It was informed that the dredging work in critically silted portions of the lake is the major component under which an area of 3.10 square kilometers of silted area has been taken up under Wular Action Plan. It was further informed that as on date, 1.10 sq km of area has been dredged and the balance work will be completed by October 2021. After the completion of work 63 lakh cubic meters of silt will be removed from the Wular Lake and will enhance the water holding capacity of the lake significantly.

The Div Com advised for timely completion of tendered works and directed WUCMA to monitor quality and quantity of works and take special note of the disposal of the dredged slurry in the identified sites only without affecting flood plains.

Meanwhile, the works under Wular conservation project has been taken up on a large scale after UT administration has sanctioned Wular Action Plan for Rs 200.00 crores for conservation and management of Wular Lake.