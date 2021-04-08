Div Com Kashmir reviews Ramadan-ul- Mubarak arrangements

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of concerned officers of divisional administration to review arrangements for the ensuing holy month of Ramadan and Navratra festival starting from 13th of this month.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners Ganderbal via video Conferencing, Chief Engineer PWD, CE PHE, Director FCS&CA Kashmir, SP Rural Traffic and representatives of Waqf Board other concerned departments.

Stressing on the availability of essential commodities including LPG across all markets, the Div Com directed Director FCS&CA to ensure intensive market checking is conducted to ensure quality food items are sold besides official rates are implemented in letter and spirit.

He instructed that timely distribution of ration is done in all areas. In order to curb black marketing, inspections by joint teams comprising Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Police, SMC, Legal Metrology, Drug & Food Safety Standards Department shall be conducted.

The Div Com urged during special prayers including Friday, Taravee prayers and Shab-I- Qadar celebration all COVID related SOPs are followed in letter and spirit, and in case of any violation, action is taken against the violators.

He said that devotees shall be allowed only after proper screening and COVID related protocol is followed religiously.

The Div Com directed the Power Development Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month. He also directed PHE Department to make adequate water supply available particularly during Iftaari and Sehri time in all areas. He exhorted upon the SMC to launch a cleanliness drive at the mosques, shrines, besides ensuring that all street lights are made functional.

On the occasion, Div Com asked the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure the availability of poultry birds on notified rates and ensure birds are imported only after proper testing and surveillance to ensure that they are not infected with any flu.