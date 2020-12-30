Div Com monitors Pulwama, Anantnag projects

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Wednesday took on-spot assessment of the pace and progress of work execution on various developmental projects during a tour to south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Anantnag districts.

He visited Industrial Estate Wuyan, Industrial Estate Khrew and Grid Station Khrew in Pulwama district.

Stressing on making all facilities including power and water supply available to the units at Wuyan Industrial Estate, the divisional commissioner directed the concerned to identify nearby available structures or land for the relocation of the Army from the estate land and vacate structures presently occupied by the forces.

Stressing on early widening of approach road length up to 40 feet at Industrial Estate Khrew, Pole instructed the concerned to start land acquisition and removal of encroachments at the earliest for the proposed road construction.

He said that work on road widening and other two patches should be complete by January ending.

The divisional commissioner also stressed on speedy work completion of under-construction administrative block.

Instructions for work completion on Grid Station Khrew were also issued to ensure the project is completed by March to facilitate better power supply to the local industrial estate and adjoining areas.

During his visit to Anantnag district, the divisional commissioner inspected and assessed the ongoing work process on Multipurpose Indoor and Outdoor Sports Stadiums, Emergency Landing Facility Bijbehara, Fruit and Vegetable MandiJablipora, Industrial Estate and Transit Accommodation Vessu, GMC Anantnag, Water Supply Schemes BrentyBatapora and Shangus.

Taking stock of the works, the divisional commissioner emphasized that the pace of work should be expedited to ensure completion of all projects in time.

Calling upon providing better sports facilities to the youth in Anantnag, he directed the concerned to construct a cycle and walking track adjacent to the inner road at Bijbehara stadium.