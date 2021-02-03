Div Com reviews Amarnath Yatra-2021 preparations

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of the arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra- 2021.

The Div Com impressed upon acting on all directions on the ground in letter and spirit to ensure all arrangements are made available at all places for hassle-free conduct of the yatra.

During the meeting deficiencies faced during Yatra- 2019 were discussed threadbare and on spot directions were given to the concerned to ensure better facilities are made available in advance during the current year.

The Div Com emphasized on providing better mobile network, PF Hut accommodation, toilet facilities, health-care, LED lights, effective PAS system, parking facilities, pre-paid services, registration centers and better accommodation arrangements to yatris at all camps.

He directed concerned to ensure permanent toilet facilities are created enroute from Shaitani Nallah and at all designated points and road repairing and widening is completed well before the commencement of annual pilgrimage.

He said that teams of doctors with basic medical facilities shall remain available for pilgrims at all camp sites while as teams of NDRF and SDRF shall also be kept stationed at all landslide prone areas for rescue if any exigency like situation arises during yatra period.

The Div Com also took stock of security arrangements and directed concerned to ensure fool-proof security arrangements including aerial surveillance through drones, night dominations, installations of CCTVs in all areas is held during the yatra period.