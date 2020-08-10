Div Com reviews construction of Z-Morh, Zojila tunnels

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting to review pace and progress made on construction of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels which will connect Kashmir with the Ladakh.

A statement said Executive Director, NHIDCL gave a detailed power point Presentation of Z-Morh tunnel, construction of approach roads, lanes, protective walls, drains besides road and other projects.

The Divisional Commissioner was informed that the work was going on in full swing and against 169 meters target 216 meters were achieved instead in July.

The Divisional Commissioner directed concerned to arrange cent percent manpower arrangement and install all machinery and equipment within 15 days period to expedite the work process.

He instructed to mobilize the manpower before August 20 and establish level-2 quarantine facility to facilitate them better medical treatment in case any employee contracts COVID19.

The meeting was informed that the deadline for the tunnel is 21 December 2023 however, a bonus up to Rs 400 crores shall be provided to the concerned agency if the project is completed before the deadline.

It was further informed that 14.083 km long Zojila tunnel was constructed to facilitate all weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. The meeting also deliberated over various other projects to be taken up by NHIDCL.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized on early clearance of pending liabilities of vendors, workers, hoteliers, shopkeepers and instructed that the concerned committee shall look into the issue and address it on priority.

He also directed concerned to identify alternate sites for the dumping purpose instead of the earlier one which is close to the stream besides instructed on early identification of sites for the helipad.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Executive Director, NHIDCL, Anand Pahal; General Manager Project, Praveen Ahlawal and others.