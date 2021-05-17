Div Com reviews COVID19 containment measures

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a review meeting regarding the arising situation of COVID-19 in Kashmir division at Divisional COVID Control Room Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendents and Nodal Officers of tertiary care hospitals of Kashmir along with senior officers of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Incharge CCRK and others concerned.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviewed the progress achieved in controlling the second wave of the COVID-19.

During the meeting the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed upon the optimal use of oxygen at these tertiary care hospitals by ensuring proper monitoring of oxygen delivery at these points. The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon further augmenting the skilled manpower at SKIMS Medical College Bemina, SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar at an earliest in order to deliver the quality healthcare to the patients at these tertiary care hospitals.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure patient analysis on daily basis, so as to shift the mild to moderate patients of COVID-19 from these tertiary care hospitals to level-II hospitals for further management which would help in better bed utilization at these hospitals.

He directed the Nodal Officers of these tertiary care hospitals to further enhance the bed capacity at their respective hospitals keeping in view the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Director Health Services Kashmir was directed for pooling of logistics and staff at appropriate centres for their better utilisation in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.