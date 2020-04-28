Div Com reviews COVID19 measures in Kupwara

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, visited Kupwara and reviewed measures being taken by district administration for containment of the deadly coronavirus.

He also visited red zones of Anderhama-Dragmulla, quarantine centre Cherkoot, Potushai and inspected COVID control room set-up at DC office.

Addressing the meeting, the divisional commissioner urged the officials to visit home quarantine people on daily basis and ensure that social distancing was maintained properly at home quarantines. He also directed that pregnant women and other non-COVID patients should be provided proper health care facilities across the district.

Deputy commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg briefed the divisional commissioner about the present scenario of the district, which has 39 active cases of COVID19.

The divisional commissioner was informed that 1,116 persons have been enlisted for observation in the district while 670 have been kept under quarantine and 91 persons were under home surveillance.

Regarding sample collection, he was informed that 1,053 samples were collected for testing, of which 960 samples tested negative while as 48 tested positive. The number of positive cases recovering has risen to nine.

Regarding the measures taken by district administration for containment of COVID19, the divisional commissioner was informed that complete restrictions have been imposed across the district and 117 FIRs were lodged including sealing of 35 shops, for violation of the lockdown.