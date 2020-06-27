Div Com reviews dev works in Baramulla

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday conducted an extensive tour of district Baramulla to get first hand appraisal of various developmental activities undertaken by different agencies across the district.

During the visit, the Div Com inspected facilities put in place at Covid19 hospital established in sub-district hospital Sopore and took stock of various measures taken to control the pandemic. He also inspected various quarantine centres, where he was briefed about the arrangements put in place by the district administration for quarantinees.

P K Pole also inspected the pace and position of construction work on some blocks in Government Degree College Sopore and also took stock of the progress on the construction of Government Polytechnic College at Kanispora area of Baramulla district. He stressed for accelerating the pace of work.

P K Pole interacted with some progressive farmers who appraised him about­ various means and methods they are using in their fields. He reiterated that administration is exploring every possibility to ensure the farmers’ welfare.

Furthermore, deputations of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson and Municipal Council Members led by President MC Baramulla called on Divisional Commissioner at Dak Bungalow Baramulla who appraised him about various matters of vital public importance.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner chaired a separate meeting to discuss various measures taken to combat Covid19 pandemic in the district.

The meeting also discussed various revenue matters that include digitization of land records, preparation and updation of mutations etc.

He directed to complete the digitization and other related processes as early as possible for which he stressed for mobilizing the available resources efficiently and productively.

He further directed to ensure the implementation of advisories and SOPs issued in connection with Covid19 so that the further spread of the virus is controlled.