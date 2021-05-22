Div Com reviews formation of District Capex, Panchayat, BDC, DDC plan

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting to review the formation of District Capex, Panchayat, BDC and DDC plan.

The meeting was attended by all District Development Commissioners (DDC), Chief Planning Officers and other concerned through video conferencing.

At the outset, the Div Com stressed on the timely formulation of plans, press for timely administrative approvals, floating of tenders and execution of works.

He urged employees to work in tandem with the PRIs and ensure proper space, accommodation and other required facilities are made available to DDC chairmen during tours in districts.

He said that as per the current plan funds allocation of per panchayat halqa allocation is Rs. 23.00 lacs, per BDC allocation Rs 25.00 lacs and DDC grants 10.00 crore.

The DDCs apprised the chair about the sector- wise projects completed, progress on ongoing projects and new works to be taken up for execution under various UT and centrally sponsored schemes.

They gave detailed review of projects and works identified to be completed on priority through power point presentations.

As per the 2021-22 outlay, Capex plan of Rs. 504057.03 stands allocated for 10 districts of Kashmir, while as additional Panchayat plan allocation is Rs. 50850.30.

The BDC plan allocation is Rs. 3425.00 and DDC plan allocation 10000.00 amounting the total allocation of Rs. 568332.33 for the Kashmir division.