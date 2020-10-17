Div Com reviews progress of work on PTLs ahead of winter

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, P K Pole Saturday chaired a meeting of officers to review the status and progress of work on the three 132 KV Power Transmission Lines (PTLs) in Kashmir division. The work on these three Transmission lines is being executed by the JKPTCL.

The meeting deliberated over the acquisition of land for erection of towers, compensation to land owners, mutation and issues regarding the completion work of 132KV Budgam GSS to Budgam TSS Transmission Line, 132KV Mir Bazar to Qazigund TSS Transmission Line and 132KV Delina to Baramulla TSS Transmission Line.

The meeting was informed that out of 47 towers for 132 KV Mir Bazar to Qazigund TSS Transmission Line 42 towers have been erected, similarly out of 26 tower erection locations for 132 KV Budgam GSS to Budgam TSS Transmission line, PNC for 11 locations has been done.

Besides, out of total 21 locations to be acquired for 132kv Delina to Baramulla TSS Transmission Line, foundation for 19 locations has been completed while the work at two locations has been withheld. The meeting also discussed the issue of acquisition of land by railways and compensation to landowners.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Assistant Executive Revenue, Srinagar, ACR, Collector PDD, MHPS Bemina, Dy Chief Electrical Engineer, Northern Railway, SE JKPTCL CR-2, SE JKPTCL CR -1, General Manager, IRCON-JK and other officers.