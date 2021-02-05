Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired a meeting of officers to review progress on AIIMS Awantipora, Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and other major projects in Kashmir.

At the outset, the concerned officers briefed the chair about the work achievement, progress made on the projects and about issues including land, compensation, shifting and re-alignment of public utilities causing delay in execution of the work.

The major projects reviewed during the meeting included AIIMS Awantipora, Baskhshi Stadium Srinagar, Bone and Joint Hospital Barazulla, Biotech Park Handwara, Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme Srinagar, Emergency Landing Facility Bijbehara, Tourist Facilities in Baramulla-Kupwara circuit, Unani Medical College, Central University Kashmir, Ganderbal, Industrial Estates and various other major projects presently under execution in various districts.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon the concerned for timely completion of all projects being executed by WUCMA, SKIMS, NBCC, NPCC, NIFT, Housing Board, CPWD, NHAI and various other departments and agencies under various schemes.

Stressing on expediting the work process, he said that disciplinary action should be taken against the concerned for failing to complete projects within the stipulated time frame.

He directed the concerned to submit location and department-wise status of issues impeding work process on projects.

The divisional commissioner also emphasised all line departments to ensure projects facing any bottlenecks are addressed amicably.

He directed the concerned to expedite the work process on all projects and ensure that they were completed within deadlines.