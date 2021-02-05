Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:06 AM

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:06 AM

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired a meeting of officers to review progress on AIIMS Awantipora, Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and other major projects in Kashmir.

At the outset, the concerned officers briefed the chair about the work achievement, progress made on the projects and about issues including land, compensation, shifting and re-alignment of  public utilities causing delay in execution of the work.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 08 Feb 2021

Greater Kashmir

COVID19 safety kits distributed among needy families in Ganderbal

Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested; Psychotropic substances recovered

Greater Kashmir

Aukura adopted as agri-model village in Anantnag

The  major projects reviewed during the meeting included AIIMS Awantipora, Baskhshi Stadium Srinagar, Bone and Joint Hospital Barazulla, Biotech Park Handwara, Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme Srinagar, Emergency Landing Facility Bijbehara, Tourist Facilities in Baramulla-Kupwara circuit, Unani Medical College, Central University Kashmir, Ganderbal, Industrial Estates and various other major projects presently under execution in various districts.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon the concerned for timely completion of all projects being executed by WUCMA, SKIMS, NBCC, NPCC, NIFT, Housing Board, CPWD, NHAI and various other departments and agencies under various schemes.

Stressing on expediting the work process, he said that disciplinary action should be taken against the concerned for failing to complete projects within the stipulated time frame.

Latest News

High-tech system to ensure quick treatment to highway accident victims

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

People in abroad conspiring against India, but won't succeed: PM Modi

Damaged during 2014 floods, Drungli Nallah bridge awaits repair

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 08 Feb 2021

He directed the concerned to submit location and department-wise status of issues impeding work process on projects.

The divisional commissioner also emphasised all line departments to ensure projects facing any bottlenecks are addressed amicably.

He directed the concerned to expedite the work process on all projects and ensure that they were completed within deadlines.

Related News