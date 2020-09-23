Div Com reviews progress on Z-MORH, Zojila tunnels

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Wednesday chaired a quarterly meeting to review pace and progress made on Z- Morh and Zojila tunnels connecting Kashmir with the Ladakh region.

During meeting, the Div Com emphasized on work on all projects is sustained in full swing for speedy completion of all works and targets are achieved within the stipulated time frame.

He instructed Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and DC Kargil to ensure full support and coordination to the executing agencies so that work execution on both tunnels doesn’t face any sort of hindrance or delay.

At the outset, Chief General Manager NEIL, gave a detailed PowerPoint Presentation (PPP) about Z-Morh and Zoji La tunnels, construction of approach roads, lanes, protective walls, drains besides the road and other projects.

The chair was informed that the work process was going on in full swing and against 1055 meters target 680 meters were achieved in the month of September so far.

During meeting, the Div Com directed concerned to deploy all manpower and put all machinery into services to ensure work on tunnel excavation, bridges and approach road construction is carried out smoothly.

The Div Com said that though the deadline for the Z- MORH tunnel is December-21, 2023 however, a bonus up to Rs 400 crores shall be provided to the concerned agency if the project is completed before it’s set deadline.

It was further informed that 14.083 km long Zoji La tunnel is constructed to facilitate all weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh.

On this, the Div Com directed the DC Ganderbal and DC Kargil to ensure speedy forest clearance and completion of land acquisition process on war footing for the construction of Zoji La tunnel besides concerned agencies were instructed to conduct pre- mobilization, arrangements of required staff and installation of machinery.

During meeting , the Div Com also reviewed about the blasts carried out daily, construction of snow galleries, Hellipad facilities, dumping sites, clearance, land acquisition for extra creeper land on WP, approach road, land hindrance at take off points, land acquisition for 3rd lane, compensation, and muck dumping sites.

Stressing on early clearance of pending liabilities of vendors, workers, hoteliers, shopkeepers and instructed ADC Ganderbal heading the concerned committee to look into the issue and submit report within a week’s time.

At the outset, the Div Com also reviewed the progress on Barramulla- Gulmarg road and directed concerned to ensure speedy work execution on the project.