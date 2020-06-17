Kashmir, Today's Paper
Div Com reviews role of PRIs in fight against COVID19 pandemic

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole chaired a meeting here Wednesday to review the role of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) in containment and management of COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir; Deputy Director Planning and members of PRIs of Srinagar, while as members of PRIs including Chairpersons of Block Development Councils, Sarpanches and Panches, besides Presidents of Municipal Committees of other districts of Kashmir attended the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting the members of PRIs and Municipal Committees appraised the Divisional Commissioner about the various measures undertaken in their respective jurisdictions for containment and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting was told that the members of PRIs were working in close co-ordination with district administrations to contain the spread of the infection.

They further informed that Village Awareness and Monitoring Committees have been set-up at Panchayat and Block levels for purpose of creating awareness, surveillance and monitoring of COVID19 among the rural masses and they were making rural population aware about the benefits of wearing masks, frequent and proper washing of hands with soap, use of sanitizers and maintaining cleanliness in and around the villages.

On the occasion, Pole sought cooperation from members of the PRIs and the Municipal Committees in fighting the pandemic to avoid any outbreak.

He also stressed on making people aware about the precautionary measures to be taken for maintaining physical as well as mental health.

While appreciating the efforts made by Block Development Councils and Municipal Committees, the Divisional Commissioner said that the PRIs and the Municipal Committees have pivotal role in present situation in fighting the pandemic. He urged them to intensify their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Responding to the suggestions put forth by PRI members, Pole assured them that all their suggestions will be considered and all possible support will be given from administrations to further strengthen these institutions particularly in curbing corona pandemic.

