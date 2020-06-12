Div com reviews work on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday reviewed the progress of construction and road widening on Srinagar-Baramulla highway at a meeting here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Baramulla, GN Itoo; BRO officers including ADDLCE Project BEACON, Cl. JS Prakash; Commander 760 BRTF, KK Sharma and other officers participated in the meeting.

Pole was apprised by the BRO officers regarding the issues faced by them including land acquisition, mutation, encroachment, material supply and other issues for completion of the project from Narbal to Uri falling in Baramulla district.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DC to submit the detailed report of the quantum of land acquisition for four phases of highway so the project would be completed without any hindrance.

He told the DC to prepare the financial implication of commercial and residential structures, trees and other utilities falling under the construction, widening and realignment of Narbal-Uri Bypass road.

The DC informed the meeting that the project involves 1,141 kanal land from Narbal to Baramulla, of which major stretch starts from Narbal to Pattan – 10 kms – leading through 19 villages and other stretch from Pattan to Kanispora.

Regarding the survey and preparation of the documents of land falling under the highway, the DC said he has deployed all the revenue staff to prepare the documents for acquisition and mutation of the land of which 90 percent of the work was already completed.

However, the officers of the BRO asked for the complete papers so they could submit the DPR on time for approval.

The DPR cost for first, second and third packages have been estimated at Rs 600 crore, Rs 450 crore Rs 550 crore respectively.

They also informed the meeting that the BRO has already completed the technical survey which includes soil study, design of bridges and traffic.

The Divisional Commissioner directed officers to protect the structures of archeological importance coming under the project.