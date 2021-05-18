Div Com stresses on maintenance of oxygen cylinder banks

Chairing a weekly COVID-19 review meet, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday stressed on proper maintenance of oxygen cylinder banks.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner reviewed the district-wise progress regarding daily testing, positivity rate and recovery rate, notifying of containment zones, home isolation monitoring, oxygen, bed facility, functioning of COVID care centre and other measures and arrangements taken for containment of spread of COVID-19.

He instructed the DCs to ensure daily mask fine reports and smooth home delivery distribution of COVID care kits among the positive patients in home through BMO offices.

The divisional commissioner instructed the concerned to ensure proper and close monitoring of positive patients in home isolation for their better treatment and recovery.

He also reviewed the facilities put up at all triage centres and stressed on their smooth and effective functioning.

The divisional commissioner called for proper maintenance of oxygen cylinder banks and smooth supply and functioning of oxygen generation plants.

He directed the concerned to install CCTVs at all oxygen generation plants and COVID-19 wards in all hospitals.

The divisional commissioner emphasized that senior doctors conduct daily visits of COVID-19 wards and maintain proper roster.

He said that there was sufficient stock of Remedesivir and other COVID related medicines available in Kashmir.

The divisional commissioner said that oxygen bed capacity should be increased at all COVID dedicated hospitals as per the requirement besides instructing hospital authorities to avoid attendants rush and ensure smooth functioning of all health facilities.