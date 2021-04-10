Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 3:16 AM

Div Com stresses on timely demarcation of all wetlands

UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 3:16 AM

The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of concerned officers on conservation of  wetlands in Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Div Com reviewed the progress made with regard to demarcation, land transfer, installation of boundary walls, geo coordinate, pillars and removal of encroachments of wetlands including Wullar,  Hokersar, Gilsar, Anchar, Narkara, and Manasbal lakes.

The Div Com also stressed on the removal of illegal encroachments on TchountKul, BrariNambal, RakhiArath and Nalla Amir Khan.

At the outset, Div Com directed concerned DCs to ensure timely demarcation and ensure removal of all encroachments.

Emphasizing on close monitoring, he instructed concerned to take stringent action including register FIRs against the offenders indulging in repeated illegal activities.

Calling for timely demarcation of all pending area of wetlands besides completion of installation of boundary pillars, Div Com said that the step would prevent illegal encroachments on wetlands.

Stressing on the beautification of wetlands, Div Com directed concerned to ensure immediate removal of already dumped waste from Hokarsar and other wetlands and emphasized that only alternate and shifted dumping sites are in use for dumping purposes.

He also directed concerned to expedite beautification work on wetlands and called for massive awareness generation on the importance  of wetland preservation.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioners of Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal and various other concerned officers attended the meeting in person or through the video Conferencing.

