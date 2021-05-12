Div Com takes stock of mitigation measures in Baramulla

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Wednesday paid a visit to Baramulla where he took inspection of several COVID-19 wellness centres and reviewed the mitigation measures besides other related aspects.

He inspected COVID-19 wellness centres established at COVID Care Hospital GMC Baramulla and SDH Sopore wherein the DC briefed him about various measures that had been undertaken by the authorities to combat the challenge.

After taking a detailed review, he directed to ensure that all the required medicare and other necessary facilities are provided effectively and efficiently, besides all the necessary arrangements are in place so that any kind of exigency is averted smoothly.

He directed the concerned to scale up anti-corona activities by taking all the stakeholders on board.

He also directed to ensure that adequate stock of oxygen supply was available in these centres and said that several initiatives were being taken in this regard.

Pole also took stock of the COVID-19 vaccination programme undergoing in the district during which he exhorted upon different stakeholders to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

He directed to educate and motivate people so that they come forward for vaccination at their stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner stressed for following all the requisite SOPs and guidelines adding that only the strict adherence of related advisories can avert any kind of health emergency.

He said that strict legal action should be taken against those who violate any kind of advisory.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Dr Waseem Quereshi, Deputy Director Health Kashmir, Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo and other concerned officers.