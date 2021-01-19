Div Com takes stock of R-Day arrangements

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited the Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar to take stock of the snow clearance work and related arrangements for the ensuing Republic Day- 2021 function.

The Div Com was accompanied by DIG BSF, DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, Director, Education, Floriculture, H&P, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B, PHE, SSP Srinagar, SSP Security, SSP Traffic, Joint Director Information & PR Kashmir and representatives from concerned departments.

Keeping the weather forecast into consideration, the Div Com instructed concerned to keep their men and machinery in ready gear and keep all snow related equipments stationed at the stadium by January – 22 morning for prompt response in case there is more snowfall in the Valley.

He directed concerned to ensure speedy snow clearance from the ground and all parking places for the hassle-free conduct of Republic Day function.

The Div Com called for immediate restoration of the snow damaged rooftop of the central pavilion and asked concerned to ensure proper heating arrangements are made for all those who shall be participating in the function.

He also instructed concerned to take up main gate Church Lane construction work on priority and ensure the same is executed on war footing.

The concerned were instructed to ensure all arrangements are put in advance for smooth conduct of March- past and cultural events.

Stressing on fool-proof arrangements, the Div Com said that there shall be no relaxations to any loopholes or mistakes at the venue.

He said that various online competitions like painting and other programmes as students can’t participate in parade and cultural events due to Covid-19. Besides, a training session of indoor exercises particularly Yoga for immune maintaining shall also be demonstrated during the function.

The Div Com instructed that among other invitees, literary persons, sports persons, progressive farmers and Covid warriors shall also be invited to facilitate them during the function.

He emphasized on making proper refreshment arrangements for all invitees and participants.

He stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations of Republic Day functions.

To ensure strict adherence to laid down guidelines and precautions, the Div Com emphasized on conducting antigen testing of all participating in march past parades for their safe participation in full day rehearsal and final day functions.

Meanwhile, contingents including of J&K Police, Armed, CRPF, Lady Contingents, Home Guard, Fire & Emergency Services and Forest Protection Force shall participate in the march past and make band arrangements as per the past practices.

Besides security arrangements, the Div Com took stock of arrangements related to traffic, security passes, seating arrangements, decoration, Shahaivadan, commentators, illumination of offices, PAS, power and water supply, sanitation, medicare facilities and invitation cards and At Home function.