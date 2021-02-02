Div Com unveils calendar of Horticulture Department

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole and Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir today unveiled calendar 2021

Deputy Director Horticulture Kashmir, President & vice President of JKNGU and other Officials were also present in the event. The association dedicated the calendar to Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir for the benefit of Farming community. On this occasion, Director Horticulture highlighted the importance of horticulture sector and informed that the calendar is showcasing the achievements made by the Department for last two years. Director further envisaged that shortly Department of Horticulture is publishing the spray schedule recommendations in a brief booklet format and will be made available to the farming community for adoption of recommendations for the control of several diseases/pests of Horticulture crops. This will boost the production of quality fruit crops for its high market acceptability.