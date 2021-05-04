Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 10:51 PM

Div Com visits DRDO | 500-bedded COVID hospital site at Budgam

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday visited Reshipora village in Budgam district to take stock of ongoing construction work of DRDO 500- bedded COVID hospital.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza, CE PWD, CE PHE, divisional heads or various departments, a team of DRDO headed by Additional CE, (Scientist- E) Ravindra Kumar, ADC Budgam, Tehsildar Budgam, DD Health Services Kashmir and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner said that work on the project was to be completed within 35 days time duration and the hospital would have a facility of 125 beds as intensive care units and rest of the beds should have oxygen supply facility.

The construction would also include 50- double room accommodation facility for doctors and paramedics.

The construction is coming up on the 72 kanal land and the earthwork on the approach road has also been completed.

During the visit, the divisional commissioner directed concerned officers to ensure supply of electricity and water facility was made available on war footing, besides developments of approach and interior roads with metal work and construction of four culverts within a week’s time be also completed.

