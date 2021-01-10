Divisional Commissioner takes stock of snow clearance drive in Shopian

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Sunday visited various areas of Shopian to take stock of snow clearance drive and availability of essential commodities across the district.

An official spokesman in a statement said that the Divisional Commissioner also convened a high-level meeting of the concerned officers to take first-hand appraisal of the post-snowfall situation and restoration of essential services in all affected areas. Pole called upon putting in all efforts to ensure speedy snow clearance and prompt response to public grievances.

He instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the control room remains functional round the clock and better public services were delivered.

Emphasizing on better healthcare facilities to the general public at all hospitals, the divisional commissioner directed the concerned authorities to ensure all doctors and paramedic staff follow duty roster religiously and better patient care is guaranteed in the district.

At the outset, Pole took a detailed review of the stock position and directed the concerned authorities to curb black marketing, profiteering and hoarding by conducting regular market checking and by taking strict action against the offenders.

He also directed the Power Development Department to ensure timely lifting of damaged transformers besides issuing instructions to the disaster management centres to remain fully functional to meet any emergency situation.

The divisional commissioner also directed the concerned authorities to work day and night and press all men and machinery on the job.