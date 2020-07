District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg Thursday convened a meeting of District Level Committee (DLC) to finalize the Annual Action Plan (AAP) 2020-21, Mid Term Plan under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) of the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held with regard to development of border areas of district Kupwara and the Action Plan under BADP was finalized to the tune of Rs. 723.69 lakh.