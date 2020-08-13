DLMC discusses modalities for FPO at Ganderbal

District Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting of District Level Monitoring Committee to discuss the modalities for the implementation of “Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO)” in the district.

At the outset, the DC said that FPOs are intended to build a prosperous and sustainable agriculture sector by promoting and supporting member-owned Producer Organizations, that enable farmers to enhance productivity through efficient, cost-effective and sustainable resource use and realize higher returns for their produce, through collective action supported by the government, and fruitful collaboration with academia, research agencies, civil society and the private sector.

He also said that the government is trying to ensure that the capital cost of farmers is reduced, productivity is increased and farmers get fair prices for their produce to boost their economy.

The DC urged upon the stake holders to mobilize their field staff for identifying the potential Produce clusters in the district.

The DC directed the concerned Officers to designate the Nodal Officers for effective implementation of the scheme and added that the requisite information related to the respective departments and potential activities shall be submitted within weeks’ time.

The meeting proposed Pati Shalabugh and Repora as two clusters for organic vegetable and grape Production under the scheme. During the meeting, departments including Horticulture, animal husbandry, sheep husbandry, apiculture and allied sectors also informed about their potential in the formation and promotion of Farmer Producer organizations in the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, Bilal Mukhtar, Chief Planning Officer, Anika Mushtaq, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Development Manager, NABARD, District Lead Bank Manager and officials of allied sectors.