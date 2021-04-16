DLMPAC Anantnag approves 5 Draft Mining Plans

The District Level Mining Plan Approval Committee (DLMPAC) under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today granted approval to 05 Draft Mining Plans for Minor Mineral Blocks at DC office here.

Pertinently, the auctioning of 20 identified minor mineral blocks was done through online mode and the committee had approved draft plans for 13 minor mineral blocks earlier.

Stressing on smooth execution of the leases, the DDC directed the concerned officers to take steps for facilitating the leases besides ensuring strict monitoring by district level task forces.

He also called for adherence to all project guidelines besides environment protection steps like plantations, safeguarding embankments etc by the executioners as given under the plan.

Emphasising on protection of local interests, Dr. Singla enjoined upon the officers of Geology and Mining to ensure the project proponents utilise their CSR component for this purpose.

Earlier, the Joint Director Geology and Mining Kashmir, who is also Member Secretary of the Committee, informed the chair about the status of the e-auctioning of minor mineral blocks and the components of the plan.

The meeting was also attended by ACR, CEO MC Anantnag, EE Flood Control, District Mineral Officer and District Panchayat Officer.