DLSA Anantnag holds UTRC meet

Additional Pr. Dist. and Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA) Anantnag along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K Sidha on Tuesday held Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) meeting to take stock of facilities available for inmates and to review the working of a legal aid clinic at Dist. Jail Anantnag.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of a pandemic for safeguarding prisoners and jail staff who were advised to adhere to the SOPs and guidelines.

Chairman DLSA along with DC interacted with the inmates and took feedback about their grievances and facilities available to them. On spot, directions were passed to BMO Mattan and E.O. M.C Mattan to ensure medical facilities and hygiene within the premises of the jail .

The inmates were also assured that other issues raised by them will be taken up with the concerned authorities. The Chairman DLSA and Secretary DLSA Anantnag also reviewed the working of the Legal Aid Clinic.