DLSA Anantnag organises free Medical Camp

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag in collaboration with Health Department Anantnag today organised free medical camp during which Covid–19 Tests and Vaccination for Judges, Advocates and other functionaries of the District Court were carried out.

Among others who were vaccinated include Principal District & Sessions Judge AnantnagNaseer Ahmad Dar, Mobile Magistrate AnantnagAadilMushtaqBanday, Secretary DLSA Anantnag Mir Wajahat and Administrative Officer Lateef Ahmad Khan.

On the occasion, free medicine and masks were also distributed in addition to Covid–19 testing and vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary DLSA Anantnag said that such camps will be organised in future too in order to ensure the safety within the court premises.

He said that all the SOPs with regard to Covid-19 Prevention are being followed strictly also during the court hearings to ensure safety of the general public and court functionaries.

He also stressed for mass awareness to contain any further spread of the disease, advising the court functionaries to act as ambassadors for educating the common masses regarding the safety measures of the Pandemic.