DLSA Anantnag organizes virtual debate to celebrate NLS Day

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag Monday organized an online discussion on “Role of Legal Service Authorities in Ensuring Justice to Weaker Section of Society” to celebrate the National Legal Services Day.

The online event was organized under the supervision and guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag Khalil Chowdhary who is also chairman of DLSA Anantnag. “Chairman DLSA Anantnag stated in his address that aim of celebrating the legal services day is to make people aware about the object and functions of legal services authorities which is mainly to ensure justice to weaker sections of society by providing them free and competent legal services and by making them aware about different schemes and policies meant for them,” reads handout.

It added that secretary DLSA mainly spoke about role of PLVs and panel lawyers in implementing the Legal Service Authorities Act at ground level and making people aware about different government and NALSA schemes.