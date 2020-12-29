Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 29, 2020, 11:31 PM

DLSA Budgam organises awareness programme on women hygiene

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 29, 2020, 11:31 PM

District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Budgam Tuesday organised an awareness programme on ‘Women Hygiene Management’.

A statement of DLSA Budgam issued here said that the programme conducted at the Town Hall in Khansahib was attended by Anganwari workers, Asha workers, local administration, students, teachers and women from the adjoining areas.

It said that the speakers demonstrated the use and hygienic disposal of sanitary napkins and made the gathering aware about the cons of not maintaining hygiene during their periods.

The statement said that the programme was conducted under the guidance of Chairman DLSA Budgam, Shujaat Ali Khan.

It said that the programme was organised in collaboration with an NGO, ELFA International and was conducted by Secretary DLSA Budgam, Fozia Paul.

The statement said that she stressed on removing the myths and taboos about menstruation and asked the women present to aware other women.

